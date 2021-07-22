Sports

Mets trade OF McKinney to Dodgers for minor leaguer, cash

The Associated Press

New York Mets' Billy McKinney watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
CINCINNATI

The New York Mets traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash.

The NL East-leading Mets also claimed right-hander Roel Ramírez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets acquired McKinney from Milwaukee on May 25. In 39 games with New York, the 26-year-old batted .220 (20 for 91) with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBIs. He was designated for assignment on July 16.

The 23-year-old Rincon hit .263 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 63 games at Double-A Tulsa. He will report to Double-A Binghamton.

The 26-year-old Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He pitched in one game for St. Louis this year and one game last season.

Ramirez was 0-1 with one save and a 4.34 ERA in 20 games with Triple-A Memphis this year.

