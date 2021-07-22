Sports
Mets trade OF McKinney to Dodgers for minor leaguer, cash
The New York Mets traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash.
The NL East-leading Mets also claimed right-hander Roel Ramírez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Mets acquired McKinney from Milwaukee on May 25. In 39 games with New York, the 26-year-old batted .220 (20 for 91) with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBIs. He was designated for assignment on July 16.
The 23-year-old Rincon hit .263 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 63 games at Double-A Tulsa. He will report to Double-A Binghamton.
The 26-year-old Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He pitched in one game for St. Louis this year and one game last season.
Ramirez was 0-1 with one save and a 4.34 ERA in 20 games with Triple-A Memphis this year.
