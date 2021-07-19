Toronto FC hosts the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (5-5-2) vs. Toronto FC (2-8-3)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +122, New York +196, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC hosts the New York Red Bulls in a conference matchup.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 7-2-3 at home in the 2020 season. Toronto FC averaged 1.5 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 4-5-4 on the road. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta, Quentin Westberg (injured), Ayo Akinola, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Kemar Lawrence, Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).