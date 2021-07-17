Sports

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

PHOENIX

Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals.

Took it right out of Devin Booker's hands, actually.

Holiday's steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists.

The Bucks shot their way out of an early 16-point hole but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game.

They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Booker had 40 points for the Suns.

