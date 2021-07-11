Sports

Ruse wins Hamburg European Open for 1st title

The Associated Press

Germany's Andrea Petkovic plays the ball during the 'Hamburg European Open' WTA Tour, singles, women, final tennis match against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
HAMBURG, Germany

Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse won her first title Sunday with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over Andrea Petkovic in the Hamburg European Open final.

The 23-year-old Ruse is the lowest-ranked WTA winner at No. 198 since No. 299 Margarita Gasparyan won in Tashkent in 2018.

Ruse saved two set points in the first set and came back from trailing 3-0 in the second to beat Petkovic in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

“I felt really good today on the court," Ruse said. "I would like to thank my coach very much. I’m such a crazy player, it’s not easy to work with me."

Germany's Petkovic reached her first final since 2015 with a win over Jule Niemeier in Saturday’s semifinals.

Ruse had rallied to beat top-seeded Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 in their semifinal.

