The Latest: Injured Spinazzola to attend Euro 2020 final

England's fans celebrate after the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Injured Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has flown to London with the rest of his teammates for Sunday’s European Championship final against England.

Spinazzola was using crutches and had his left leg bandaged. He will watch Sunday’s match from the stands at Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old Spinazzola was arguably Italy’s best player until he injured his Achilles tendon against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Spinazzola had surgery in Finland on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for about six months.

___

The English Football Association has been fined $35,600 by UEFA for incidents in the crowd during the team’s win over Denmark in the European Championship semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

That included the use of a laser that was pointed at Kasper Schmeichel by a supporter as the Denmark goalkeeper prepared to face a penalty by Harry Kane in extra time. Schmeichel saved the spot kick but Kane converted the rebound for the clinching goal in a 2-1 win.

The FA was also punished for England supporters jeering Denmark’s national anthem and lighting fireworks at Wednesday’s game.