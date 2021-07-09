10-man Union rallies to tie Red Bulls 1-1

Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa, left, and Nashville SC's Luke Haakenson vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Sergio Santos headed in a goal in the 85th minute and the 10-man Philadelphia Union tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Thursday night.

Philadelphia (5-3-5) has lost just once in its last 10 games — with five wins. New York (5-5-2) is 6-1-1 in its last eight home matches.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Matthew Freese received a straight red card in the 57th minute for grabbing hold of Wikelman Carmona in a goal-scoring position. Backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik dove the wrong way on Patryk Klimala’s penalty kick as New York took a 1-0 lead in the 60th.

Santos headed Olivier Mbaizo’s lofted pass off the post and in to tie it.

The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning in the area.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, NASHVILLE 2, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jackson Conway scored his first MLS goal six minutes after entering as a second-half substitute and Atlanta United tied Nashville.

Anton Walkes also scored for Atlanta (2-3-7). Jalil Anibaba and Hany Mukhtar countered for Nashville (4-1-7).