Walker shuts down Yanks, Mets fans cheer 8-3 win in Bronx

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and first baseman Dominic Smith (2) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 8-3 Saturday to open a three-game Subway Series.

The Mets already led 8-0 when Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker’s bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Walker (7-3) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings and got a standing ovation from Mets fans among the season-high crowd of 40,047 at Yankee Stadium.

Jordan Montgomery (3-3) stranded five Mets baserunners over the first three innings to keep it scoreless, but the visitors broke through in the fifth. Nimmo led off with a single, one of his three hits, and scored the first run.

TIGERS 11, WHITE SOX 5

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, and Detroit snapped Chicago's five-game winning streak.

The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (6-3). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.

Haase’s inside-the-park homer was the first by a Tigers player since JaCoby Jones hit one last Aug. 10 against the White Sox. The six RBIs were a career-high for Haase, who has four multi-homer games this season.

Tarik Skubal (5-7) lasted five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six.

PHILLIES 4, PADRES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and Philadelphia beat San Diego.

Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and Philadelphia's bullpen held the lead. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth.

Manny Machado hit his 13th homer, a two-run drive. The Padre have lost three straight after winning 11 of 12.

Yu Darvish (7-3) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and a walk.

REDS 3, CUBS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered and Cincinnati handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.

The Reds' bullpen pitched four scoreless innings. Ryan Hendrix (4-1), the second of four Cincinnati relievers, got the win. Heath Hembree pitched the ninth for his second save in two days.

Adbert Alzolay (4-8) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings for the Cubs.

BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.

Springer led off the second inning with his fifth homer, going deep on a first-pitch fastball from Shane McClanahan (3-3).

Adam Cimber (2-2) got the win in relief of Ryan Stripling, who allowed one run on two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer, helping Kansas City beat Griffin Jax and Minnesota.

Danny Duffy lasted only four innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks, but the Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight day.

Kyle Zimmer (4-0) was the first of five relievers who pitched an inning apiece, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his fourth save and second in as many games.

Jax (1-1), the first draft pick ever from the Air Force Academy, allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks in his first career start.

MARLINS 3, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs, and Miami beat Atlanta.

Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and issued two free passes in the third, but didn’t allow a hit until Ozzie Albies singled with two outs in the third. He gave up one unearned run and five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Yimi Garcia earned his 13th save in 16 chances after facing four batters in the ninth.

Kyle Muller (1-2) gave up four hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

ANGELS 4, ORIOLES 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and Los Angeles beat Baltimore FOR ITS third straight win.

Cobb (6-3) allowed four hits and struck out five with one walk.

Major League home run leader Shohei Ohtani, who had gone deep in 11 of 15 games, was 0 for 2 and walked three times, with two being intentional.

Phil Gosselin drove in a pair of runs and Jared Walsh had two hits for the Angels. Raisel Iglesias retired Baltimore in order in the ninth for his 16th save.

Ramón Urías had two hits and Pat Valaika drove in Baltimore’s only run. Jorge López (2-11) was charged with four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 11, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as Milwaukee rolled to its 11th straight victory.

It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row.

The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez. Peterson and García each had three of the Brewers’ 16 hits. Christian Yelich scored three times and drew three walks.

Eric Lauer (3-3) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.

Rookie Cody Ponce (0-2) lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. He was tagged for five runs and six hits while walking three and striking out three as the Pirates' losing streak reached six games.

ASTROS 3, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched six strong innings, Carlos Correa and Abraham Toro homered and Houston beat Cleveland, which has lost a season-high five straight.

Odorizzi (3-3) allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh.

Ryne Stanek and Cristian Javier worked an inning apiece for Houston before Ryan Pressly picked up his 14th save in 15 chances.

Eli Morgan (1-3) was the third consecutive rookie to start in this four-game series for the Indians.

DODGERS 5, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season.

Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead.

Washington has lost three and a row and is 0-6 this season against the Dodgers.

Wander Suero (2-2) took the loss.

Brusdar Graterol (1-0) pitched a hitless inning for the win. Kenley Jansen earned his 21st save in 23 chances.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw lasted just 54 pitches and four innings because of rain, which caused a 1- hour, 44-minute delay.

ROCKIES 3, CARDINALS 2

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Colorado held off St. Louis.

Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save.

Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh.

Génesis Cabrera (1-3) took the loss. Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc was equally effective, scattering three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

ATHLETICS 7, RED SOX 6, 12 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run 12th inning, and Oakland snapped Boston's eight-game winning streak.

Sean Murphy and Seth Brown singled to start the bottom of the 12th before Jed Lowrie’s tying double off Matt Andriese (2-3).

Oakland won despite stranding 17 runners.

Marwin González put Boston ahead on a single with one out in the top of the 12th before a single by Kiké Hernández made it 6-4.

J.B. Wendelken (1-0) picked up the win. Oakland’s 15 hits were its most so far through five games of the homestand.