West Virginia to retire No. 9 jersey of QB Major Harris

West Virginia will retire the No. 9 jersey of quarterback Major Harris.

WVU announced Friday that it will honor Harris during the Oklahoma State football game on Nov. 6.

The announcement comes a day after the school said it would retire linebacker Darry Talley’s No. 90 jersey during the Texas Tech home football game on Oct. 2.

Harris was an electrifying presence for the Mountaineers, leading West Virginia to its first undefeated, untied regular season as a sophomore in 1988. Harris injured his throwing shoulder in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl and WVU lost to top-ranked Notre Dame. That season he accounted for 2,525 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns.

He twice finished in the top five in Heisman Trophy balloting and became one of two Division I quarterbacks to pass for more than 5,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 during his career.

Harris was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Talley was a consensus all-American and a four-year starter at West Virginia, amassing 484 career tackles and leading the Mountaineers to appearances in the 1981 Peach Bowl and 1982 Gator Bowl.

Three other West Virginia football players have had their numbers retired: Sam Huff’s No. 75, Ira “Rat” Rodgers’ No. 21 and Bruce Bosley’s No. 77.