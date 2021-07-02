Red Sox in action against the Athletics following Eovaldi’s solid showing

Boston Red Sox (51-31, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-35, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-7, 4.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -105, Red Sox -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Athletics are 26-20 on their home turf. Oakland's lineup has 103 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads the club with 20 homers.

The Red Sox are 24-14 on the road. Boston has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Rafael Devers leads them with 20, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-1. Garrett Richards recorded his third victory and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Sean Manaea registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 38 extra base hits and is batting .287.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 95 hits and is batting .329.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 8-2, .297 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Bobby Dalbec: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).