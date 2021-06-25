Dodgers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cubs

Chicago Cubs (42-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-31, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -177, Cubs +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 23-13 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .333 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .409.

The Cubs have gone 16-20 away from home. Chicago has hit 102 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 17, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-0. Zach Davies earned his fifth victory and Willson Contreras went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Walker Buehler registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy ranks second on the Dodgers with 24 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 31 extra base hits and 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .166 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Mookie Betts: (illness), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).