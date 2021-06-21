Slumping Rays look to end 5-game skid against Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays (43-29, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-36, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +136, Rays -156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Mariners are 22-15 on their home turf. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .356.

The Rays are 24-15 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.39. Ryan Yarbrough leads the team with a 3.91 earned run average.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Rafael Montero secured his fourth victory and J.P. Crawford went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. J.P. Feyereisen registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.71 ERA

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).