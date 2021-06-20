Loria’s goal gives Portland 2-1 win over Sporting

Marvin Loria scored the go-ahead goal in first-half stoppage time and the Portland Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday night.

Dairon Asprilla also scored to help the Timbers (4-4-0) win for the third time in four games.

Jaylin Lindsey scored for Kansas City (5-3-2), which dominated possession but saw its four-game undefeated streak snapped.

The teams had not met since 2019.

It was the first game back for the Timbers after the international break. Sebastian Blanco, who tore his right ACL in a game last September, made his season debut for Portland in the 81st minute. Goalkeeper Steve Clark, who was questionable going into the match because of a left thigh strain, started.

Portland’s Felipe Mora was on international duty for the Copa America with Chile, while Yimmi Chara was with Colombia.

Sporting was without midfielder Graham Zusi because of a hamstring injury but top scorer Alan Pulido was back after a call-up for Mexico during the international break.

Lindsay gave Sporting the lead in the 28th minute with his second goal of the season. The Timbers pulled even in the 36th with Asprilla's second-chance goal.

Loria put the Timbers up 2-1 with a goal before the break. Lindsay tried to clear the ball from the line but Loria tapped it in.

The Timbers were allowed to have 80% capacity (about 20,000 fans) at Providence Park as coronavirus restrictions in Oregon are eased. The Timbers Army supporters' group displayed a banner in celebration on Juneteenth that read, “Break Every Chain."