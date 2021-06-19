Quantrill expected to start for the Indians against Pirates

Cleveland Indians (38-29, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +114, Indians -131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Pirates are 14-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .353, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .513 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Indians are 18-16 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .392 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .548.

The Pirates won the last meeting 11-10. Chad Kuhl earned his first victory and Gregory Polanco went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. J.C. Mejia registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 33 RBIs and is batting .292.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 33 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .224 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Indians: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).