76ers, Hawks meet with series tied 2-2

Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -6.5; over/under is 224.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks in game five of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The Hawks won the last meeting 103-100. Trae Young scored 25 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Tobias Harris totaled 20 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points led by Ben Simmons averaging 3.3.

The Hawks are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 13.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry ranks second on the 76ers with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 12.5 points while shooting 45% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is averaging 21.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young is averaging 25.3 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: 76ers: Averaging 121 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 45.4% shooting.

Hawks: Averaging 107.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: out (calf).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).