Agunbowale, Sabally spark Wings to 77-59 win over Mercury

Arike Ogunbowale made four 3-points and had 20 points, Satou Sabally scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-59 on Friday night.

Agunbowale was 7 of 16 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Wings (5-5) made just 2 of 15 from distance.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury (5-5) with 19 points and six rebounds. They lost their second straight and fell to 1-4 at home.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 11 on 4-of-12 shooting, while Kia Nurse had 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting. Phoenix shot 35% from the floor and made 3 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Ogunbowale scored nine points in guiding Dallas to a 40-33 halftime lead. The Wings stayed comfortably ahead until Allana Smith hit a 3-pointer with 7:44 left to pull Phoenix to 62-53. But Sabally scored six points in a minute span and Dallas led by double digits the rest of the way.