Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara, right, is congratulated by third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday to take two of three.

The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a 10-day stretch, including a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field last week.

Darvish (6-2) retired the first nine Cubs batters before Pederson hit a towering home run to right-center field leading off the fourth to tie it at 1.

Darvish pitched well but took the hard-luck loss when the Cubs scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on Anthony Rizzo’s double-play ball.

Arrieta allowed one run and four hits in five innings, struck out six and walked one. He allowed Manny Machado’s RBI single in the third.

Rex Brothers (2-0) pitched a perfect sixth for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 17 chances.

ATHLETICS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and Oakland handed Arizona its 19th straight road loss, the longest such streak in major league baseball since 1985..

Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland, and Jed Lowrie finished with three hits. The AL West leaders won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Diamondbacks dropped their seventh straight game overall.

Manaea (5-2) extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings. He struck out three and walked two in his second straight win.

Diamondbacks right-hander Matt Peacock left with two out in the second after taking a comebacker off his pitching hand. Peacock (2-3) was charged with three runs and three hits.

RANGERS 4, GIANTS 3, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brock Holt hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 11th inning and Texas beat San Francisco for its second win in 14 games.

Holt lined a single to center off lefty Jake McGee (2-2) after the Giants intentionally walked leadoff hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa to get to the left-handed hitter.

Nate Lowe, who had a tying pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, started the 11th on second base. There were two popups before he scored to end the Rangers’ fourth walk-off win this season.

Brett Martin (1-2), the fourth Rangers pitcher, allowed one hit while working both extra innings.

Sammy Long struck out seven over four innings in an impressive major league debut for the Giants, while Jason Vosler and Chadwick Tromp hit back-to-back homers off Kyle Gibson, who struck out five and walked two over six innings.