Injured England defender Alexander-Arnold out of Euros

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold walks out of pitch after an injury during the international friendly soccer match between England and Austria at the Riverside stadium in Middlesbrough, England, Wednesday June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool) AP

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the European Championship on Thursday with a left thigh injury sustained during a warmup match.

The Liverpool right back hobbled off just before the end of a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday.

The English Football Association said a scan showed that Alexander-Arnold would be unable to play in the tournament. England manager Gareth Southgate will not replace him in the 26-man squad until after Sunday's final warmup game against Romania.

Alexander-Arnold was one of four right backs selected by Southgate in the squad. England opens its Euro 2020 campaign on June 13 against Croatia.