Woodruff tops Scherzer, García homers as Brewers sweep Nats

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off him during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Washington. Brewers' Christian Yelich scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday.

“It was one big swing for us,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game's seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series.

Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA.

Woodruff has not allowed an earned run in four of his 11 starts this season. He became the eighth pitcher in franchise history to record 10 consecutive quality starts, and the first to do so since CC Sabathia, who had 13 in a row in 2008.

“Any time you get to go up against Max, it’s going to be a challenge,” Woodruff said. “He’s one of the best in the game and one of the best to ever do it.”

Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. This was his 101st outing of striking out at least 10, accounting for 36.6 percent of his career starts.

“I was able to execute pitches all day long except for that pitch to García,” Scherzer said.

He added: “That’s a pitch I want back, but that’s not how life works.”

García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning. He's hit seven home runs this month, including a shot in the first inning of Game 1 of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader.

“His power has been huge for us,” Counsell said.

Omar Narváez hit his fourth home run of the season in the ninth. Josh Hader closed for his 12th save, completing the three-hitter.

Desperate for offense, Nationals manager Davey Martinez removed Scherzer from the game after 89 pitches. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hit for him and drew a one-out walk, but Josh Bell flied out with two on to end the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Angel Perdomo has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain. RHP Alec Bettinger was recalled from Triple-Nashville. Bettinger also served as the 27th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, so he was already in Washington.

Nationals: RHP Will Harris will have surgery Friday to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome on his right side. Harris was injured in spring training, but the Nationals could not determine the cause when they placed him on the 10-day injured list to begin the season. He pitched six innings in the regular season before returning to the 10-day injured list on May 23. After meeting with doctors in Dallas, Harris decided to have the surgery which is likely to end his season.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee returns home for a quick two-game series with Detroit. Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.33) will start for the Brewers. Detroit’s starter for its bullpen game is undetermined.

Washington travels to Atlanta, where RHP Joe Ross (2-4, 5.19 ERA) will open the four-game series against RHP Charlie Morton (3-2, 3.98).