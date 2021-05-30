Hansen scores trying goal in Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with RSL

Niko Hansen scored his first goal of the season to help Minnesota United tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Saturday night.

Hansen, a 26-year-old midfielder who made his first appearance for Minnesota (2-4-1) when he came on in the 65th minute, scored when his shot was punched by goalkeeper Zac MacMath but deflected off Hansen into the net in the 78th.

Damir Kreilach gave Real Salt Lake (2-1-3) the lead in the 13th minute. Aaron Herrera played a low ball in to Kreilach for a one-touch finish that slipped inside the post.

Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota.