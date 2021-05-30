Bruins top Isles in Game 1; Canadiens force Game 7 vs. Leafs

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) celebrates in front of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) after a goal by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (not shown) as Bruins' Sean Kuraly (52) joins the celebration in the third period of Game 1 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

David Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick, David Krejci had three assists and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night in the opening game of their second-round playoff series.

Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists for the Bruins, who will host Game 2 on Monday night.

Tuukka Rask finished with 20 saves as the Bruins kept most of the action at the other end of the ice, outshooting the Islanders 40-22.

Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, Jordan Eberle had two assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves, keeping New York in it through the first 40 minutes despite the onslaught of shots from the Bruins.

CANADIENS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 15:15 of overtime and Montreal beat Toronto to force Game 7 in the first-round series.

Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Carey Price made 41 saves in front of the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic.

Jason Spezza and T.J. Brodie scored for Toronto, beating Price with under 10 minutes to go in regulation to tie it. Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots.

Game 7 is Monday night in Toronto, with the winner facing Winnipeg. Also an overtime winner in Game 5 in Toronto, the Canadiens are looking to come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win for the third time in franchise history.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports