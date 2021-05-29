Brooklyn takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Boston

Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nets lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 125-119. Jayson Tatum scored 50 points to help lead Boston to the win and James Harden recorded 41 points in defeat for Brooklyn.

The Celtics are 4-8 against division opponents. Boston averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 25-14 when outrebounding opponents.

The Nets are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn has a 47-21 record when scoring 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Evan Fournier is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kevin Durant leads the Nets averaging 26.9 points while adding 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23 assists, seven steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.7% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 42.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Jeff Green: out (foot).