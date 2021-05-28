Bucks aim to secure series victory over the Heat

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Miami; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the series over the Miami Heat in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Bucks won the previous matchup 113-84. Khris Middleton scored 22 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Jimmy Butler scored 19 points in defeat for Miami.

The Heat are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks ninth in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game. Butler leads the Heat averaging 7.1.

The Bucks are 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.9% as a team from deep this season. Bobby Portis paces them shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Goran Dragic is averaging 15.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, eight steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 49.5% shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.5 points, 51.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (foot).