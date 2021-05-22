Sports

Zelarayán scores 2 goals, Columbus rallies to beat NYCFC 2-1

The Associated Press

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) plays the ball against NYCFC defender Gudmundur Thorarinsson (20) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
HARRISON, N.J.

Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Zelarayán blasted a rising free kick that froze goalkeeper Sean Johnson under the crossbar to make it 1-all in the 81st minute. He scored on another free kick — placed perfectly in the top corner of the net — in the fifth minute of injury time

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi side-footed a roller that slipped inside the post to give NYCFC (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Valentín Castellanos flipped a pass to Tajouri-Shradi, whose first-timer deflected off defender Josh Williams into the net.

