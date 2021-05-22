Singer scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Detroit

Detroit Tigers (18-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-23, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-4, 2.46 ERA, .97 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (1-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -146, Tigers +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Detroit will meet on Saturday.

The Royals are 9-17 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 40 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with nine, averaging one every 18.7 at-bats.

The Tigers are 9-13 against opponents from the AL Central. The Detroit offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-5. Jose Urena notched his second victory and Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Detroit. Tyler Zuber registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Royals with 28 RBIs and is batting .250.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 45 hits and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Willi Castro: (elbow), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).