Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins help Mystics beat Liberty
Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72 on Friday night.
Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Charles also had nine rebounds.
Atkins made five 3-pointers and the Mystics (1-2) were 16 of 31 from long range.
Betnijah Laney led New York (3-1) with 20 points.
DREAM 83, FEVER 79
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat Indiana for its first victory of the season.
Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead. Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.
Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta (1-2). Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana (0-4). Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds.
