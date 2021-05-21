A brief look at the opening round of the PGA Championship

A brief look at the first round Thursday of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island (all times EDT):

LEADING: Corey Conners, who shot a 5-under 67 to lead by two.

TRAILING: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Aaron Wise, Sam Horsfield and Cameron Davis shot 69.

FADING: Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot 76, and Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were only a shot better. Adam Scott shot 78 and Cameron Champ had an 82.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris smashed a 60-degree wedge from 122 yards on the par-4 sixth hole that spun back into the hole for an eagle 2.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Martin Laird made only three pars over his final 15 holes. He also had seven birdies and five bogeys for a 70.

NOTEWORTHY: Patrick Cantlay is the first player in 30 years to make at least two eagles in the opening round of the PGA Championship. He shot 73.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I told him after I made it, ‘Thanks for teaching me that shot,’ because I’ve seen him hole so many freaking wedge shots throughout my life.” — Will Zalatoris on his friend and playing partner Jordan Spieth.

KEY STATISTIC: There were seven rounds in the 60s, the fewest for the first round of the PGA since there were five in 2002 at Hazeltine.

TELEVISION: Friday, 1-7 p.m. (ESPN).