Inter Miami spoil’s FC Cincinnati home opener, stadium debut

Gonzalo Higuaín broke a tie in the 85th minute with his second goal of the game and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday to spoil the home opener and TQL Stadium debut.

Miami (2-2-2) squandered a two-goal advantage before Higuaín’s shot from the center of the box found the top right corner.

In the 82nd minute, Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund converted a header off a cross from Luciano Acosta following a corner.

Álvaro Barreal also scored for Cincinnati (0-3-1).

Brek Shea opened the scoring for Miami.

REVOLUTION 1, COLUMBUS 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help New England beat Columbus.

The buildup to Buksa’s goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye’s cross connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box.

The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games. Columbus is 1-2-2.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored twice in Sporting Kansas City's victory over Vancouver.

Dániel Sallói also scored for Kansas City (3-2-1).

Vancouver dropped to 2-3-1.

ORLANDO CITY 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United.

Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3).

D.C. United has lost four of five to drop to 2-4-0.