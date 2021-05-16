Goalkeeper Alisson scores in last seconds in Liverpool win

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP) AP

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a dramatic goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and keep alive his team's realistic chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Alisson came up for a corner in the Premier League game and glanced home a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross before getting mobbed by teammates.

Mohamed Salah’s 33rd-minute goal for Liverpool had canceled out the opener by Hal Robson-Kanu in the 15th.

Liverpool is in fifth place on 63 points, with games remaining against Burnley and Crystal Palace. Fourth-place Chelsea has 64 points and third-place Leicester has 66, and both also have two games left.

Leicester and Chelsea meet on Tuesday so one of them, if not both, will drop points.

Chelsea finishes the season away to Aston Villa and Leicester hosts Tottenham.