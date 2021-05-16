Chará, Loría score, Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-0

Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) battle for the ball against San Jose Earthquakes defender Luciano Abecasis (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. The Timbers won 2-0. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Yimmi Chará and Marvin Loría’ each scored their first goal of the season to help the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 on Saturday night.

Chará opened the scoring in the fifth minute, taking Eryk Williamson’s pass and finishing with a left-footed chip shot from 8 yards.

The Timbers (2-3-0) made it 2-0 in the 74th minute on Loría’s header, assisted by Williamson.

The Earthquakes (3-3-0) drew a penalty due to a hand ball by the Timbers' Claudio Bravo’s in the 61st minute. But Portland goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with the save a minute later, diving to his left and knocking Chris Wondolowski’s low attempt to safety.