Semien takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-18, second in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-16, second in the AL East)

Dunedin; Friday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (5-2, 4.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -150, Phillies +126; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Semien is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays are 7-4 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 51 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Semien leads them with eight while slugging .472 with 13 extra-base hits.

The Phillies are 7-12 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .414.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semien leads the Blue Jays with eight home runs and is slugging .472.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 34 hits and has 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (right calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (covid protocol).