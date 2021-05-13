Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Orlando

Orlando Magic (21-48, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (39-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -12.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Orlando aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 23-18 in conference games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 47.6 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 13.1.

The Magic are 4-7 against the rest of the division. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 112-96 in the last matchup on April 20. Trae Young led Atlanta with 25 points, and Cole Anthony led Orlando with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the Hawks with 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.1 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Young is averaging 20.1 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Moritz Wagner is second on the Magic averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.9 points per game and shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Anthony is averaging 3.7 assists and 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 48.8% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (injury management), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (illness), James Ennis III: out (calf).