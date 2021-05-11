Westbrook leads Washington against Atlanta after 21-assist game

Washington Wizards (32-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Russell Westbrook leads Washington into a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after a 21-assist outing in the Wizards' 125-124 loss to the Hawks.

The Hawks are 22-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta averages 113.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Wizards are 2-8 against the rest of the division. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.6 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers and 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards averaging 11.6 assists while scoring 22 points per game. Davis Bertans is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 10 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 49.2% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 130 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Tony Snell: out (achilles), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: out (hamstring).