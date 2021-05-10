Westbrook breaks triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook (4) is congratulated by Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela at the end of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Westbrook recorded his 182nd career triple-double, passing Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record for triple-doubles and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as the Washington Wizards lost 125-124 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Westbrook completed his 182nd triple-double when he pulled down a rebound with 8:29 remaining. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, carrying the load for a Wizards team that was missing Bradley Beal, the league’s No. 2 scorer.

Trae Young scored 36 points and John Collins added 28 for the Hawks, who moved within a half-game of the fourth-place New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference. Washington is 10th in the East, which would give the Wizards the final spot in the league’s new postseason play-in tournament.

Beal has a strained left hamstring and the Wizards said earlier Monday he would also miss the team’s next game, a rematch at Atlanta on Wednesday.

Washington called a timeout with 39.7 seconds remaining after Collins’ free throws put Atlanta up 125-122. Westbrook followed by hitting a runner and the Hawks called timeout with 18.2 seconds left. He got a clean look at a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left. His shot bounced off the rim, and Westbrook pounded the ball hard against the floor when the game ended.

Bogdan Bogdanovich finished with 25 points and Clint Capela had 22 rebounds for Atlanta, which has won four of five.

GRIZZLIES 115, PELICANS 110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Memphis secured a spot the postseason play-in tournament by beating New Orleans.

Kyle Anderson had 14 points and four blocks, while Ja Morant had 12 points and 12 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the short-handed Pelicans with 18 points, while Willy Hernangomez had 15 points and eight rebounds. James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes scored 13 points each.

The Pelicans were without leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, along with Josh Hart and Steven Adams.

SPURS 146, BUCKS 125

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and San Antonio set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling past Milwaukee.

San Antonio had 87 points in the first half, the second-most the club has scored in any half. The Spurs tied their mark for any half with 12 3-pointers in the first and finished 17 for 29 from long range.

Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills each had 20 and Rudy Gay scored 19 for San Antonio. Mills and Gay combined to shoot 9 for 15 on 3s.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Khris Middleton added 23 points and Jrue Holiday had 20. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

PACERS 111, CAVALIERS 102

CLEVELAND (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists as Indiana beat Cleveland and strengthened its hold on a play-in tournament spot.

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Collin Sexton scored 25 points for the Cavaliers in their 11th straight loss, matching the eighth-longest skid in team history. Rookie Isaac Okoro had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Dean Wade had 19 points and 12 rebounds in their first career double-doubles.