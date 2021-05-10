Charlotte takes on Denver after Rozier’s 43-point outing

Denver Nuggets (44-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (33-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the Denver Nuggets after Terry Rozier scored 43 points in the Hornets' 112-110 loss to the Pelicans.

The Hornets are 18-16 on their home court. Charlotte is fifth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 6.2.

The Nuggets are 19-13 on the road. Denver is third in the Western Conference scoring 115.2 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 129-104 in the last matchup on March 17. Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 28 points, and Rozier led Charlotte with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 21.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.8 rebounds and averages 26.4 points. Porter Jr. is shooting 56.0% and averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 46.3% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (knee), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), PJ Dozier: day to day (adductor), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).