WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
y _ clinched division title; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Portland 5 Spokane 1
Everett 3 Seattle 0
Vancouver at Kamloops
At Kelowna, B.C.
Prince George vs. Victoria
Friday's results
Seattle 5 Tri-City 2
Everett 5 Spokane 1
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver 6 Kelowna 2
Sunday's games
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Monday's game
Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
