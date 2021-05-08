Defending champion Crew beat United for 1st win of season

Columbus Crew SC midfielder Artur (8) volleys a shot past D.C. United midfielder Junior Moreno (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer game at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) AP

Lucas Zelarayán scored in the first half and the defending MLS champion Columbus Crew won for the first time this season, beating D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.

Zelarayán’s curling 25-yard free kick in the 20th minute was the first goal of the season for the Crew (1-0-2).

D.C. United (1-3-0) had two own goals in the second half. Pedro Santos’ left-footed blast was blocked by D.C. goalkeeper Chris Seitz at teammate Frédéric Brillant, whose chest deflection went into the net for a Columbus goal in the 63rd minute.

Former Crew forward Ola Kamara brought D.C. back within one with a left-footed shot in the 81st minute, but Columbus quickly got its lead back to two when Tony Alfaro’s own goal capped the scoring in the 83rd.

NASHVILLE 2, REVOLUTION 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl scored in Nashville's victory over New England.

Sapong scored on a sliding left-footed tap-in off a header from Walker Zimmerman at the 25th minute, and Muyl connected in the 75th for Nashville’s (1-0-3).

New England dropped to 2-1-1.

WHITECAPS 2, MONTREAL 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored twice in the second half to lift Vancouver past Montreal.

The Whitecaps (2-1-1) are playing their 2021 home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June. Montreal fell to 1-1-2.

RED BULLS 2, TORONTO FC 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Frankie Amaya scored his first goal for New York and and Caden Clark added a late goal to finish off Toronto.

New York improved to 2-2-0, and Toronto dropped to 0-2-1.

DYNAMO 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored the tying goal late in the first half and Dallas held on for the draw with Houston.

Fabrice-Jean Picault opened the scoring for Houston (1-1-2) on a penalty kick into the right corner in the 34th minute. Obrian tied it for Dallas (1-1-2) in the 42nd.

UNION 2, FIRE 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored to help Philadelphia beat Chicago.

Andre Blake came up with a late save for his 40th shutout. The Union (1-2-1) have won five of their last six matches against the Fire (0-3-1).

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Valentín Castellanos converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to become the fifth player in MLS history to score in the opening four games of a season, helping New York City tie Orlando City.

Nani opened the scoring for Orlando (1-0-3) in the 52nd minutes with a curling shot.

New York City is 2-1-1.