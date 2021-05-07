Cleveland takes on Dallas, aims to break 8-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (21-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (38-28, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup against Dallas after losing eight straight games.

The Mavericks have gone 18-15 at home. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Maxi Kleber shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-24 away from home. Cleveland is 13-44 when allowing 100 or more points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 28.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 18 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 24.3 points and is adding 3.2 rebounds. Jarrett Allen is averaging 10.1 rebounds and 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 116.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, eight steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 47.7% shooting.

Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 106.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 50.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out for season (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: day to day (concussion), Darius Garland: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out for season (neck).