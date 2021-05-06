Madrid loses lawsuit against Spanish league over TV rights

Real Madrid has lost its lawsuit against the Spanish league regarding television revenues, the league said Thursday.

Madrid had asked a Spanish court to make void parts of the league’s rules for exploiting the centralized television rights for the competition. The club had also wanted 23 million euros ($27.7 million) in television revenues that it claimed it was due.

The league celebrated the ruling, saying that it protected the centralized sale of television rights that it says benefits all league members.

Madrid has yet to comment on the court decision.

The legal setback comes a day after Madrid lost in the Champions league semifinals to Chelsea, and in the aftermath of the failed Super League competition promoted by Madrid president Florentino Pérez.