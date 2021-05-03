Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Brooklyn after 49-point showing

Brooklyn Nets (43-22, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (40-24, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 49 points in the Bucks' 117-114 win against the Nets.

The Bucks have gone 25-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the NBA with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.8.

The Nets are 23-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 42-19 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.4 points per game while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Nets. Landry Shamet is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 47 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.0% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 118 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jeff Teague: day to day (abdominal), Axel Toupane: day to day (oblique), Bobby Portis: day to day (illness).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).