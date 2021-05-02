Doncic leads Dallas against Sacramento after 20-assist game

Sacramento Kings (26-37, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (36-27, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against the Sacramento Kings after a 20-assist game in the Mavericks' 125-124 victory over the Wizards.

The Mavericks are 20-18 in conference play. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Maxi Kleber shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The Kings are 14-20 in conference games. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 113-106 in the last matchup on April 26. Richaun Holmes led Sacramento with 24 points, and Luka Doncic led Dallas with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 54.2% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Holmes is averaging 14.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.9% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 52.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (rest), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Kings: Harrison Barnes: day to day (adductor), Chimezie Metu: day to day (back), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).