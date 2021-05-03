Sports

SCHSL, SCISA boys and girls soccer postseason scoreboard, schedule

A look at first-round playoff matchups for SCHSL and SCISA soccer playoffs. SCISA championships will be May 8 and SCHSL on May 13-15 at Irmo

SC High School League Soccer Playoffs

Boys

Tuesday

Class 5A

Upper State

Rock Hill at JL Mann

Riverside at Clover

Fort Mill at Dorman

Mauldin at Blythewood

Lower State

West Ashley at Chapin

Carolina Forest at Wando

Stratford at Socastee

Lexington at Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

Upper State

Dreher at Easley

Indian Land at Eastside

Greenville at Catawba Ridge

Walhalla at AC Flora

Lower State

West Florence at James Island

North Myrtle Beach at Midland Valley

May River at Myrtle Beach

Hilton Head Island at North Augusta

Class 3A

Upper State

Wren at Mid-Carolina

Chapman at Berea

Powdersville at Woodruff

Chester at Daniel

Lower State

Loris at Bishop England

Swansea at Lake City

Crestwood at Brookland-Cayce

Oceanside Collegiate at Waccamaw

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Christ Church

Wade Hampton at Columbia

Buford at Gray Collegiate

Crescent at St. Joseph’s

Newberry at Legion Collegiate

Saluda at Brashier MC

Woodland at Andrew Jackson

Greer MC at Phillip Simmons

Class A

Upper State

Southside Christian bye

Calhoun County at Denmark-Olar

Branchville at Ridge Spring Monetta

Lewisville at Dixie

Lower State

Palmetto Scholars bye

Bridges Prep at St. Johns

Whale Branch at Royal Live Oaks

Charleston M&S at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Girls

Monday

Class 5A

Upper State

Spring Valley at JL Mann, ppd., to May 4

Clover 2, Wade Hampton 1

Nation Ford at Riverside

Blythewood 2, TL Hanna 1

Lower State

West Ashley at River Bluff, ppd., to May 4

St. James at Wando

Cane Bay at Carolina Forest

White Knoll 2, Ashley Ridge 0

Class 4A

Upper State

Travelers Rest 7, Dreher 0

Indian Land at Eastside

Catawba Ridge 4, Greenville 0

Easley at AC Flora, ppd., to May 4

Lower State

James Island 6, South Florence 0

West Florence at South Aiken

Bluffton at Myrtle Beach

Hilton Head Island at Aiken

Class 3A

Upper State

West Oak at Mid-Carolina

Powdersville 3, Chapman 2

Palmetto at Woodruff

Chester at Daniel

Lower State

Oceanside Collegiate 14, Georgetown 0

Brookland-Cayce at Camden, ppd., to May 4

Lakewood at Gilbert, ppd., to May 4

Academic Magnet at Waccamaw

Class 2A

Dixe at St. Joseph’s

Greenville Tech at Buford, ppd., to May 4

Phillip Simmons 16, Saluda 0

Andrew Jackson at Wade Hampton

Landrum at Christ Church

Greer MC at Gray Collegiate, ppd., to May 4

Ninety-Six at Southside Christian

Barnwell at Legion Collegiate

SCISA Soccer Playoffs

Boys

Monday

Class 3A

Cardinal Newman 8, Wilson Hall 0

Goals: Matthew Harrison 2; Garen Presnal 4; Connor Grassinger; Noah Cunningham

Hammond 2, Pinewood Prep 0

Porter-Gaud 2, Heathwood Hall 1

First Baptist at Ben Lippen

Girls

Tuesday

Class 3A

First Baptist at Hammond

Ben Lippen at Hilton Head Prep

Augusta Christian at Pinewood Prep

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman

Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
