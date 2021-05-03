Sports
SCHSL, SCISA boys and girls soccer postseason scoreboard, schedule
A look at first-round playoff matchups for SCHSL and SCISA soccer playoffs. SCISA championships will be May 8 and SCHSL on May 13-15 at Irmo
SC High School League Soccer Playoffs
Boys
Tuesday
Class 5A
Upper State
Rock Hill at JL Mann
Riverside at Clover
Fort Mill at Dorman
Mauldin at Blythewood
Lower State
West Ashley at Chapin
Carolina Forest at Wando
Stratford at Socastee
Lexington at Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
Upper State
Dreher at Easley
Indian Land at Eastside
Greenville at Catawba Ridge
Walhalla at AC Flora
Lower State
West Florence at James Island
North Myrtle Beach at Midland Valley
May River at Myrtle Beach
Hilton Head Island at North Augusta
Class 3A
Upper State
Wren at Mid-Carolina
Chapman at Berea
Powdersville at Woodruff
Chester at Daniel
Lower State
Loris at Bishop England
Swansea at Lake City
Crestwood at Brookland-Cayce
Oceanside Collegiate at Waccamaw
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Christ Church
Wade Hampton at Columbia
Buford at Gray Collegiate
Crescent at St. Joseph’s
Newberry at Legion Collegiate
Saluda at Brashier MC
Woodland at Andrew Jackson
Greer MC at Phillip Simmons
Class A
Upper State
Southside Christian bye
Calhoun County at Denmark-Olar
Branchville at Ridge Spring Monetta
Lewisville at Dixie
Lower State
Palmetto Scholars bye
Bridges Prep at St. Johns
Whale Branch at Royal Live Oaks
Charleston M&S at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Girls
Monday
Class 5A
Upper State
Spring Valley at JL Mann, ppd., to May 4
Clover 2, Wade Hampton 1
Nation Ford at Riverside
Blythewood 2, TL Hanna 1
Lower State
West Ashley at River Bluff, ppd., to May 4
St. James at Wando
Cane Bay at Carolina Forest
White Knoll 2, Ashley Ridge 0
Class 4A
Upper State
Travelers Rest 7, Dreher 0
Indian Land at Eastside
Catawba Ridge 4, Greenville 0
Easley at AC Flora, ppd., to May 4
Lower State
James Island 6, South Florence 0
West Florence at South Aiken
Bluffton at Myrtle Beach
Hilton Head Island at Aiken
Class 3A
Upper State
West Oak at Mid-Carolina
Powdersville 3, Chapman 2
Palmetto at Woodruff
Chester at Daniel
Lower State
Oceanside Collegiate 14, Georgetown 0
Brookland-Cayce at Camden, ppd., to May 4
Lakewood at Gilbert, ppd., to May 4
Academic Magnet at Waccamaw
Class 2A
Dixe at St. Joseph’s
Greenville Tech at Buford, ppd., to May 4
Phillip Simmons 16, Saluda 0
Andrew Jackson at Wade Hampton
Landrum at Christ Church
Greer MC at Gray Collegiate, ppd., to May 4
Ninety-Six at Southside Christian
Barnwell at Legion Collegiate
SCISA Soccer Playoffs
Boys
Monday
Class 3A
Cardinal Newman 8, Wilson Hall 0
Goals: Matthew Harrison 2; Garen Presnal 4; Connor Grassinger; Noah Cunningham
Hammond 2, Pinewood Prep 0
Porter-Gaud 2, Heathwood Hall 1
First Baptist at Ben Lippen
Girls
Tuesday
Class 3A
First Baptist at Hammond
Ben Lippen at Hilton Head Prep
Augusta Christian at Pinewood Prep
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman
