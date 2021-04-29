Varlamov posts 6th shutout, Islanders beat Rangers 4-0

New York Islanders' Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a second-period save as New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) looks for a rebound during an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season and 250th career win as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 4-0 Thursday night.

Leo Komarov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal scored, and Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield each had two assists for the Islanders. Coming off three straight losses to first-place Washington, they won for the third time in eight games (3-4-1).

Varlamov had seven saves in the first period, 10 in the second and eight in the third for his 33rd career shutout and fourth win in five starts against the Rangers this season. He became the first goalie to shut out the Rangers three times at Madison Square Garden in one season.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 23 saves, falling to 0-4-1 in five starts against the Islanders.

BRUINS 5, SABRES 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist, and Boston beat Buffalo.

David Pastrnak scored his 199th career goal for Boston just 1:16 into the game, and Charlie Coyle broke a 2-all tie on a breakaway midway through the third. Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask finished with 29 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 shots.

LIGHTNING 3, STARS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Blake Coleman converted a short-handed penalty shot and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for his 26th career shutout to lead Tampa Bay past Dallas.

Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won four consecutive games.

Vasilevskiy’s shutout, his third this season against Dallas, is his fifth on the season, tying for the league lead. Vasilevskiy also reached 30 victories for a franchise-record fourth consecutive season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for Dallas, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since April 4-6.

HURRICANES 3, RED WINGS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and Carolina beat Detroit to stretch its points streak to nine games.

Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion.

Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored, and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes.

Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory.

Jakub Vrana scored for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots for the Red Wings.

DEVILS 5, FLYERS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and New Jersey beat Philadelphia.

Jesper Boqvist, Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt also scored as the Devils won their second straight game after an 0-9-1 stretch. Defensemen Damon Severson and Will Butcher each recorded two assists.

Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia, and Alex Lyon made 14 saves as the Flyers fell for the third time in four games. Jakub Voracek added two assists.