Hield, Kings to face Schroder, Lakers

Sacramento Kings (25-37, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-26, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Sacramento in a matchup of Pacific Division squads.

The Lakers are 3-6 against division opponents. Los Angeles has a 19-7 record against opponents below .500.

The Kings are 4-7 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento is eighth in the NBA scoring 13.7 fast break points per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 3.4.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Kings 115-94 in their last meeting on April 2. Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Harrison Barnes paced Sacramento scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben McLemore is second on the Lakers averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.8 points per game while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Richaun Holmes leads the Kings with 8.7 rebounds and averages 14.3 points. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 48.7% shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points on 52.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Alex Caruso: out (back).

Kings: Harrison Barnes: out (groin), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).