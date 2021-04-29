Morant, Grizzlies to host Anthony and the Magic

Orlando Magic (19-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (31-30, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in non-conference action.

The Grizzlies are 13-17 on their home court. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 56 points in the paint led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.6.

The Magic are 9-20 on the road. Orlando has a 9-24 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is averaging 17 points and 12.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 21.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Gary Harris ranks second on the Magic averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.2 points per game and shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Anthony is averaging 5.5 assists and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 49.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Magic: Devin Cannady: out for season (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back).