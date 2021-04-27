Nashville puts home win streak on the line against Florida

Florida Panthers (31-14-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (27-21-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +100, Panthers -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Florida looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Predators are 27-21-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville is 21st in the NHL with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Panthers are 31-14-5 against division opponents. Florida leads the league shooting 34.2 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 30 total points for the Predators, six goals and 24 assists. Mikael Granlund has 8 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 22 goals and has 49 points. Sam Bennett has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Brad Richardson: day to day (lower body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Chris Driedger: day to day (lower body).