Sports

Top West Division teams face off in Golden Knights-Avalanche matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (31-11-4, second in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-11-2, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Avalanche +106

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the West Division square off when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche.

The Golden Knights are 34-11-2 against division opponents. Vegas ranks eighth in the league with 32.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Avalanche are 31-11-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 27, Vegas won 3-2. Max Pacioretty recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 22 goals and has 47 points. Mark Stone has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 26 goals and has 52 points. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Keegan Kolesar: day to day (lower body), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Joonas Donskoi: day to day (covid).

  Comments  

Sports

Nashville puts home win streak on the line against Florida

April 27, 2021 3:11 AM

Entertainment

Minnesota plays St. Louis on 7-game win streak

April 27, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Anaheim takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 5-game slide

April 27, 2021 3:11 AM

Entertainment

Winnipeg plays Edmonton, aims to end home slide

April 27, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

San Jose faces Arizona, looks to end home losing streak

April 27, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Dallas hosts Carolina after overtime win

April 27, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service