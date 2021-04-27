Top West Division teams face off in Golden Knights-Avalanche matchup

Colorado Avalanche (31-11-4, second in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-11-2, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Avalanche +106

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the West Division square off when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche.

The Golden Knights are 34-11-2 against division opponents. Vegas ranks eighth in the league with 32.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Avalanche are 31-11-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 27, Vegas won 3-2. Max Pacioretty recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 22 goals and has 47 points. Mark Stone has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 26 goals and has 52 points. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Keegan Kolesar: day to day (lower body), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Joonas Donskoi: day to day (covid).