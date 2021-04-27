Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

DENVER (AP) — Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman’s offseason trade.

The Rockies announced Monday that the decision was a mutual agreement with Bridich, who was in his seventh season as GM. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the postseason.

NBA

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Devin Cannady of the Orlando Magic underwent surgery on Monday to clean out his dislocated right ankle, though tests showed he did not fracture it as originally feared.

A series of exams including X-rays, a CT scan and MRI showed that Cannady’s bones and cartilage remained intact, the Magic said. Cannady dislocated the ankle during Sunday night’s game against Indiana, a gruesome injury after which he needed to be removed from the court on a stretcher.

NHL

Turner Sports is the surprise winner of the National Hockey League’s second television package.

The two sides have agreed on a seven-year contract that includes three Stanley Cup Finals, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract had not been finalized.

Turner Sports and the NHL had no immediate comment on the deal, which was first reported by Sports Business Journal.

The agreement with Turner will give the NHL two network partners in the United States for the first time since 1998-99.

— By AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy.

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Shaw, the gritty forward who played a key role in helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cup championships, announced his retirement Monday on the advice of his doctors after multiple concussions over the course of his career.

The native of Belleville, Ontario, played 10 seasons in the NHL, seven with Chicago sandwiched around three with Montreal. In all, the fifth-round draft pick in 2011 piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes as he brought a grinding, pesky presence to the front line. The stats he was likely most proud of: A career plus-24 and 14 game-winning goals.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a former Ohio State football player, reintroduced on Monday a bipartisan bill that would give college athletes the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Gonzalez, R-Ohio, and Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., co-sponsored the Student Athlete Level Playing Field Act, which would give college athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

In a statement, the NCAA said it valued the bipartisanship of the bill.

It is the third bill related to NIL compensation in college sports to be introduced during this Congress, but the first with support from Democrats and Republicans.

SOCCER

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being investigated by UEFA for his “alleged financial interest in a betting company,” European soccer’s governing body said on Monday.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported this month that the 39-year-old AC Milan striker was a partner in Bethard, a Malta-based gaming company.

UEFA’s disciplinary regulations state that players should not have a financial interest in betting.

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Augsburg fired coach Heiko Herrlich on Monday after a poor run of results left the team sliding toward the relegation zone.

Augsburg didn’t win any of its last four games under Herrlich and is in 13th place in the 18-team league, four points above the relegation playoff place.

Herrlich’s last game in charge was a 3-2 loss to Cologne.

Former Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl is back for a second spell at the club as Herrlich’s replacement.