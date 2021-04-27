Anaheim takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 5-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (14-28-7, eighth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (18-22-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -154, Ducks +126

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to break its five-game losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

The Kings are 18-22-6 in division play. Los Angeles has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 84% of opponent chances.

The Ducks are 14-28-7 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging 3.5 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads them with 17 total assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 17 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 29 points. Anze Kopitar has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 28 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 15 assists. Alexander Volkov has 5 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Ducks: Andy Welinski: day to day (lower body), Jakob Silfverberg: out (lower body).