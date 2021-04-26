Pierre Brooks II adds AP D4 Player of Year award to his list

Pierre Brooks II will enter Michigan State this fall as a state champion, a Mr. Basketball award winner and The Associated Press Division 4 Player of the Year.

It would be safe to say Brooks II has been successful in every way possible his senior year, leading Detroit Douglass to its first state championship. He was named AP Player of the Year by a group of sports writers from across the state.

Brooks II averaged 33.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a key block late in the 47-41 victory over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in the Division 4 state title game at his future home arena, the Breslin Center earlier this month.

Oh, and Brooks II is as talented in the classroom with a 4.2 grade-point-average.

His father, Douglass coach Pierre Brooks, played him at every position during his career.

“This year he played the point guard predominantly," The AP Division 4 Coach of the Year said. “Even while playing AAU, Pierre had to adapt and played the power forward position, sometimes going against players 4-5 inches taller than him. That’s a true testament to his versatility and willingness to do whatever’s called on him for the betterment of the team.

“In our state championship game, Pierre had his lowest point total for the whole season, but he impacted the game in other facets, which let us to be victorious.”

The 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds Brooks II was joined on the Division 4 All-State team by his teammate, 6-10 center Javantae Randle, who averaged 17.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and four blocks a game.

The All-State team also includes: Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian junior Brady Titus; Ewen-Trout Creek junior Jaden Borseth; Marcellus Howardsville Christian senior Jason Jergens; Frankfort senior Jack Stefanski; Genesee Christian sophomore Trenton Boike; Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart senior Luke Predum; Mackinaw City senior Kal O’Brien and Leland senior Gavin Miller.

Titus averaged 21 points and five assists, shooting 41% from 3-point range to help Tri-Unity Christian reach the state finals.

Borseth averaged 21.8 points, six rebounds and 3.8 assists. Jergens averaged 24.5 points and 3.6 assists, connecting on 40% of his 3-point shots.

Stefanski averaged 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 47.5% from the floor. Boike had a strong sophomore season, averaging 21 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, connecting on 45% of his 3-point shots.

Predum helped Sacred Heart reach the state semifinals, averaging 21.5 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists while becoming one of the top perimeter players in the state.

O’Brien capped off his career at Mackinaw City by scoring 1,622 points. He averaged 23 points and 11.3 rebounds his senior season to help his team win its first district title since 2008.

Miller averaged 20.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals for Leland, where he is also a standout goalkeeper for the soccer team.