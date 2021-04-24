Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Calgary 6 Lethbridge 3
Everett 6 Spokane 1
Kamloops 3 Victoria 2
Kelowna 5 Prince George 1
Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1
Regina 4 Moose Jaw 1
Thursday's results
Edmonton 3 Medicine Hat 0
Everett 5 Spokane 0
At Regina
Prince Albert 4 Saskatoon 0
Swift Current 4 Regina 2
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kamloops 4 Prince George 1
Saturday's games
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)
Sunday's games
Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)
